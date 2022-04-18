'Our Heroes' fun day to include RAF flypast

The Plough Inn was decorated to mark the 75th Anniversary of VE Day.

Ed Lowe, one of the organisers, who is the 64-year-old licencee of the Plough Inn in Wellington, said that the Fun Day, on May 1, would be "bigger and better than ever before".

He has been involved with staging the event for 11 years until the Covid-19 pandemic called a halt to gatherings for two years.

Ed said: "This year's extravaganza takes place on Bank Holiday Sunday and there will be live bands, military vehicles on display, raffles, auctions, a children's play area and the fly-past by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight team.

"We are hoping for good weather and optimistic that the fly-past will take place.

"Admission is totally free-of-charge and in the past the event has seen more than 2,000 people turning up during the day and we are expecting a good turn-out again this year.

"We are currently seeking donations, items to auction and gifts to be used as raffle prizes and anyone wishing to help in this way can deliver them to the pub.

"We are also appealing to companies in the area to help sponsor the event in some way and so far Manley's Estate Agents, Rushmoor Stud and NBC Bearings in Wellington have offered their help.

"There will be VIPs, including the Mayor of Wellington councillor Paul Davis, opening the event at noon on the day and this will be followed by a brass band performance.

"It will go on until 6pm when there will be a break for an hour with an auction and service in St Patrick's Church before live entertainment begins again from 7pm to 9pm.

Ed, himself a former serviceman with the Second Battalion Light Infantry who saw service in Germany and Ireland as well as other places, said: "This event raises much-needed funds for our wounded service personnel and their families.

"During the 11 years it has been running we have raised £168,000 which has gone to SAFA, Care for Casualties, Help for Heroes and Minds at War."