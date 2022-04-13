School shows a lotta bottle to help charity

A school has collected almost 130,000 milk-bottle tops to raise funds for a learning-disability charity.

Pupils at Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington amassed the incredible haul to raise funds for Mencap.

At the moment the plastic caps are being stored in the shower at teacher Mary Jennings' home. But she will shortly be taking them to a plastic recycling centre where they will be converted into pellets ready to be used again.

"It is a huge number, I don't think they will fit in my car now," said Mrs Jennings, who is the school's head of religious education and ethics.

"I'm 5ft 4in, and they are towering above me."

The project began in November 2019 to teach youngsters about recycling.

The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry loaned the school a hollow 7ft sculpture of a giraffe, and challenged pupils to collect enough bottle tops to fill it.

After initially collecting 6,000, the target was optimistically increased to 20,000. But by October last year, the school had collected 36,000.

"Never for a moment did I think we would reach that target, let alone smash it to pieces," she said.

Mrs Jennings said neighbouring primary schools and local businesses, including the Morrison's supermarket in Wellington, had all rallied to the cause.