New park CCTV cameras add to network covering Wellington

Bowring Park

Bowring Park, in Haygate Road, Wellington, which includes tennis, cricket and football pitches, as well as children’s play areas, bowling greens and an outdoor gym, has just had CCTV cameras installed.

The system was funded by a donation from ward Councillor Graham Cook, with match funding contributions from Telford & Wrekin Borough Council and Wellington Town Council.

Councillor Cook said: “The cameras will be feeding high quality images to a control room managed by West Mercia Police, enhancing the safety and security of the park.”

Karen Roper, clerk of Wellington Town Council, said that this was the latest investment in the town and contributed towards making residents and visitors feel safer.

She said: “The town has recently seen record investment into improved CCTV in the Market Square, Watling Street, Mill Bank, Parish Church Yard, Ten Tree Croft, Dawley Road, Holyhead Road and many other locations across the area.