Break fast invitation to a Wellington Mosque

The event will be held on the evening of April 4 at the Jamia Masjid Gousia Mosque in Wellington

It will coincide with Iftar, the opening fast of Ramadan with the aim to build bridges in the community.

It has been organised by the As-Siraj Trust is an organisation working in UK especially in Telford and around the world.

A spokesman said: "Our aim is to unite, spread peace, be a help for someone and tackle occurring social issues.

"To bring communities together we are hosting a open community Iftar - opening fast - where a person from any race, religion or background is welcome. So they can benefit, learn the fundamentals of Ramadan and this will also build bridges at our local community in Telford. You are invited to break fast with the Muslim Community."