Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Break fast invitation to a Wellington Mosque

By Sue AustinWellingtonPublished:

People of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to special event marking Ramadan at a Telford Mosque in April.

The event will be held on the evening of April 4 at the Jamia Masjid Gousia Mosque in Wellington

It will coincide with Iftar, the opening fast of Ramadan with the aim to build bridges in the community.

It has been organised by the As-Siraj Trust is an organisation working in UK especially in Telford and around the world.

A spokesman said: "Our aim is to unite, spread peace, be a help for someone and tackle occurring social issues.

"To bring communities together we are hosting a open community Iftar - opening fast - where a person from any race, religion or background is welcome. So they can benefit, learn the fundamentals of Ramadan and this will also build bridges at our local community in Telford. You are invited to break fast with the Muslim Community."

The open Iftar will be held from 7-8.30pm.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News