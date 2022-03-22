Wellington's historic Cock Hotel welcomes drinkers after major refurbishment

New landlords at the Cock Hotel in Wellington, Bill Tolmie and Simon Smith.

The Cock Hotel in Wellington has a history stretching back 250 years but it has only just re-opened after new owners Joule's Brewery, based in Market Drayton, stepped in to restore the venue to its former glory.

Now following a spectacular refurbishment the pub is being run by joint landlords Bill Tolmie and Simon Smith.

As the former coaching inn got ready to throw open its doors today an eager group of locals were already waiting to sample a taste of what was on offer.

Bill, 60, and originally from Glasgow, said: "At 12 o'clock this courtyard was literally full. People waiting to come in at midday.

"We have not stopped, it has been packed the whole day.

"The car park is completely full, the pub is full to bursting, the beer is going town a storm, it has been a staggering day so far."

Bill said there were a host of factors behind the excitement about the re-opening, with people mainly thrilled to have their local back.

He said: "People feel it is their pub, their iconic building, they were all 100 per cent convinced it was going to become a block of flats and they are delighted it has been saved.

"The second thing, the overriding statement is they are overwhelmed by the conversion. They are staggered by it. The work that has been done on this place has blown people away.

"They have all said instantly the old pub is back."

He added: "The place is packed on a Tuesday night, it is mad."

Former landlords Peter and Liz Arden sold the pub back to Joule's in 2018 after running it for the best part of two decades.

The brewery had previously owned the pub from the 19th century until a hostile takeover by Bass in the 1970s.

Joule's promised to retain the venue's heritage while bringing it into the 21st century with its revamp, which has now been completed in spectacular fashion.

Bill said he and Simon couldn't believe their luck at being given the opportunity to run the freshly restored pub.

He said: "I said to Simon, he has just been handed a £1m asset to trade in a market that's already established so in terms of a start up opportunity you will never get anything like that again."