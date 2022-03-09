Board game cafe opens in former health shop in Wellington

Boardroom Gaming Cafe has recently opened in Wellington, Telford. From left: Jon Drew, Jacob Drew, Jenni Drew and Luke Drew

Jon Drew, aged 39, and his wife, Jenni, aged 35, have set up the Boardroom Gaming Cafe in New Street, Wellington along with brothers Jacob Drew, aged 27, and Luke Drew, aged 32.

The four directors decided to go into the business venture during lockdown and have carried out a costly refurbishment scheme on a former health food store.

Jon said: "It is a venue where we have a library of games people can rent and also enjoy coffee, tea and snacks.

"Customers can enjoy board, card and dice games.

"We also sell everything from dice to game books and imported Japanese Manga comic books to trading cards.

"People can come along and sit and enjoy playing games for £3 per person for two hours or for half that price for under-12's and over-60s.

"We also offer Sensory Sundays every week from 10am to noon for anyone needing support such as people with Asperger's or Autism.

"On these mornings we minimise the noise and number of people in the cafe.

"The idea for the Boardroom Gaming Cafe came about when the four of us got together and due to Covid-19 and other things we discussed opening a business.

"Although this is not a new concept we have all put in our own ideas.

"It is a difficult venture to get right but we have received amazing support from the community and fans.

"We were keen to open up in Wellington as we see the town as up-and-coming.

"Telford and Wrekin Council gave a grant of £10,000 from their Revive and Thrive Scheme.

"Currently we can cater for 35 people but plan expanding upstairs in three weeks time when we will be able to have 55 people at anyone one time.

"Towards the summer holidays we will also have a game party room up-and-running with a LED lit twitch streaming style.