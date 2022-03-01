Wellington’s Charter Day returning after pandemic cancellations

Wellington Charter Day returns this weekend.

Wellington’s Charter Day is set to take place on March 5 after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

The celebration marks the granting of Wellington's earliest known market charter by King Henry III on the last day of February 1244.

“We are very much looking forward to the resumption of this annual event after missing out last year,” said Rob Francis of local organisation Wellington H2A.

“The festivities are centred around the arrival of the ‘king's messenger’ riding into town on horseback at 11.30am to deliver the news of the charter to the townsfolk.

“This is followed by a special convening of Wellington’s ancient manor court to appoint our officials – the ale taster, town crier and clerk of the market – for the year ahead.”

Visitors will also be treated to morris dancing from the Ironmen and Severn Gilders, and the entertainment will be rounded off at The Pheasant Inn where the ale taster will judge a customary scone baking contest.