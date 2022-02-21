Children show appreciation for carers with handmade 'hands of kindness'

Managers at Morris Care Centre in Wellington wrapped the home with a string of paper hands, created by local schoolchildren and featuring messages of kindness.
The event was organised by deputy manager Leesha Crocombe as part of Random Acts of Kindness Day, which encourages random acts of kindness in all shapes and sizes.
The exterior of the home was secretly wrapped in the paper hands and inside the building messages appeared in windows.
Residents were also surprised by a range of treats, from complimentary cakes to balloons and a buffet lunch.
Morris Care Centre deputy manager Leesha Crocombe said: “Sometimes it’s the little things that go a long way and our little hands went all the way. Everyone needs to be shown kindness and at this time of year we certainly need a little extra something to brighten our day.
"What better way to feel the love than colourful and caring messages from our local community? The event gave us the perfect excuse to do something extra special for our staff and residents to show how much we care.”