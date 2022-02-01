CCTV image released after woman raped in Wellington

CCTV appeal by police

Police says they want to speak to the man pictured after a woman in her 40s was raped last November.

A police investigation was launched when the incident happened in an alleyway on New Street at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as he "may hold vital information" about the incident that can help with ongoing enquiries.

Detective Constable Chris Smith, of West Mercia Police, said: “A full investigation was launched after we received this report in November. As part of the investigation we are now turning to the public for your help in identifying this man, who was captured on CCTV in the area, and may be able to help us.

“We understand that this incident could be very worrying to the local community; I want to reassure you that we have been, and continue to, take it very seriously.

"We are updating the victim on the progress of our investigation regularly and she is being supported by specially trained officers."

Anyone with any information that could help identify this man is asked to call 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about quoting reference 86i of 20 November, 2021.