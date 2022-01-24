How empty Christmas chocolate tubs are helping raise money for charity

Jo Savage is collecting plastic tubs to raise money for charity

The Green Cove in Wellington Market is supporting efforts by the nearby Priors Lodge pub to collect used plastic confectionary tubs – the kind families devour over the festive period.

The tubs are being collected as part of Greene King's Tub2Pub recycling campaign, to raise money for Macmillan.

Jo Savage, who runs the Green Cove, is acting as another collection point for the tubs, which she will pass on to her daughter, Skye Redfern, who works at the Priors Lodge.

Ms Savage said: "The Greene King are trying to collect confectionary sweet tubs. My daughter works for the Priors Lodge, which is a Greene King pub, and they are trying to collect them for a campaign to raise money for Macmillan."

She urged anyone with tubs hanging around the house after Christmas to drop them off at her stall from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, or Saturdays.

She said: "Everyone has lots of these tubs for Christmas and what do they do? They put them in the bin. Well if people don't want to go to the pub to to drop them off put them in here and I will pass them on."

Ms Savage is also supporting Hilbrae Rescue Kennels by acting as a drop off point for used UK or foreign stamps.

Hilbrae can raise money for the kennels from the sale of used stamps, and Green Cove will forward them to the charity.

She added: "It is just about trying to help with a bit of charity and it is also less going to landfill. You don't just have to chuck these things in the bin, bring them here and let's get a bit of charity sorted and help make the world a better place.