Wrekin Rowers closing in on Friday finish in 3,000-mile challenge

The Wrekin Rowers

The race app was showing the crew in 15th place in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2021 and rowing at a speed of 2.6 knots towards Antigua. If they finish on Friday they will have completed the race in in 41 days.

In an update on their Instagram page, the crew wrote that they are all "absolutely exhausted, the tiredness is none (sic) stop, but they are so positive and the support from everyone back home is really driving them towards the finish line".

They have even seen some company in the vast Atlantic as they reported seeing another boat taking part in the race as The Mothership, crewed by four working mums, came within 700m of them.

"They could actually see their boat and their navigation light all throughout the night. They had a nice chat to them on the radio and invited them to a luxury dinner on their boat, but unfortunately they were 'washing their hair'," said the update.

With 322.4 nautical miles to go, the crew of Martin Skehan, Gary Richards, Stuart Richards and Stuart Shepherd were spurred on at the weekend by a sea shanty sung in Wellington.