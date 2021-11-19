Police officer hit after Mercedes driven dangerously around Wellington

A police officer was struck on the leg in an incident in which a car was driven dangerously through a town centre at speed.

Market Street in Wellington. Photo: Google
The Mercedes A-class was driven at speed through Church Street in Wellington before turning into Market Street, mounting the kerb and hitting a wall.

Telford Police say the officer was not injured and a 34-year-old man from Telford was arrested at about 2.30pm on Saturday, October 30.

Officers have appealed to the public to report information, or send them dash cam footage.

A 34-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Telford Police say: "The car was driven at speed from Church Street and mounted the pavement on Market Street before hitting a wall.

"An officer was struck in the leg, thankfully not causing injury."

Anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash cam please visit orlo.uk/DjxMl quoting reference 339 on October 30.

