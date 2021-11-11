Telford College's Remembrance Service sees over 1,000 take part

Telford College's remembrance service. All played out in front of there new flag poles. Pictured is Staff Sgt Ian Norton (originally from Hadley), chatting to students: Cadet Corporal Joe Stuart, 17, from Lightmoor, and Orfi Hruszowiec, 18, from Newport

The service was held outside the college's Haybridge campus in Wellington on Thursday morning.

The parade was led by the college’s public uniformed services students, and also included representatives from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, the Royal Navy, and British Army reserves.

Telford College's remembrance service. All played out in front of there new flag poles. Teacher: Stuart Gregory played the last post

Telford College's remembrance service. College Estates staff member and former Military Police: Bob Jenkins, recites a poem

Former military police officer Bob Jenkins delivered a recital, and A level student Christiana Staton had her poem ‘A Soldier’s Goodbye’ read out during the ceremony.

Staff and students at Telford College joined people across the county who marked the day when the allies signed a ceasefire agreement with Germany at Compiégne, France, at 11am on November 11, 1918, bringing the war now known as World War I to a close.

Students from Telford College's Public Uniform Services stand with military personnel

People across the county, including town councils and Royal British Legion members, gathered at war memorials, churches and community centres on Thursday to honour the fallen.

A two minute silence was observed at 11am, as is tradition, to show respect for those who lost their lives during the war.