Charity opens its 'new and improved' shop in Telford

Telford Samaritans launched its new and improved charity shop after relocation to Crown Street in Wellington

The town's Samaritans have relocated from King Street to Crown Street, in Wellington and held an official opening event on October 31.

Councillor Dorothy Roberts, the deputy mayor of Wellington, officially opened the new shop which has more space to display and sell donations as well as a newly installed lift which has improved the accessibility of the premises.

A spokesperson for Telford Samaritans said they were delighted to open after an "exciting relocation."

She added: "The new space has improved access and the facilities for both volunteers and customers alike."

Rotary clubs from Ironbridge and Wellington have donated part of the funds raised by their Rotary charity, the Telford Tree of Light, during Christmas 2019.

These funds were put towards the costs of this move and the improvements made.

With more than 50 volunteers, Telford Samaritans has been providing emotional support from its premises on King Street, Wellington for the last 45 years.

Last year, the volunteers from Telford Samaritans spent over 3000 hours supporting the public through the 24 hour helpline and email service.

Every day, Samaritans volunteers respond to around 10,000 calls for help. The charity has 20,000 volunteers across 201 branches throughout the UK and Ireland and are available 24 hour a day, 365 days a year for anyone who needs support.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.