Wellington church hosts art exhibition after Covid postponed previous events

First full art exhibition back at Wellington Methodist Church since the pandemic started

Preparations have been made and the church has been set up to welcome visitors to its annual art exhibition, returning to the building after being changed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last year the displays by art groups based at Wellington Methodist Church moved completely online instead. However, this time enthusiasts will be able to see the exhibits both at the New Street premises, in Wellington, and on the internet.

The free exhibition will be at the building from October 28-30 between 10.30am and 3pm each day, as well as online from November 12-28 on the arts website creativeartsandcrafts.co.uk.

Refreshments including home made cakes will be served at the church exhibition with the usual coffee morning there on the Saturday morning.

Some of the pieces will be for sale.

Art tutor Liz Doody said: "The last time we were there in the church was July 2019. Over the last summer, because we were all still in touch with each other because we were on a Facebook group and so we did an online exhibition in August 2020.

"But this year the plan is to do it down in the church and photograph all the artworks there, then put them online. That way people can share it beyond the local area and it can reach new audiences.

"It's a fabulous collection of paintings and drawings. They're not just made by people in our church art groups, but we opened it up to artists across the local area.

"Now it's up it looks great. This is the 11th year they have held an exhibition so it has become a bit of a tradition. So it's really amazing to be back after what everyone has been through."

Entrance is free to go and see the displays.

Liz added: "For the last 10 years the art groups at Wellington Methodist Church have organised an exhibition for members and local artists to exhibit their work.

"Last year it was cancelled at the church due to Covid, but they did have a very successful online exhibition instead."