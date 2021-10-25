Town's regeneration efforts recognised

From left, Wellington's Deputy Mayor Dorothy Roberts, High Sheriff of Shropshire Tony Morris Eyton and Wellington Town Clerk Karen Roper.

Wellington is celebrating winning joint top spot in the town category of the ‘Shropshire’s Outstanding Community’ competition.

Run by the Shropshire Community Foundation, the awards are designed to showcase great local towns and celebrate their achievements.

Wellington, which shared the £1,000 first prize with Church Stretton, was judged to have put in a strong application highlighting the progressive regeneration work taking place in the town.

“We are delighted that the revival of Wellington as a great place to live, work, shop and socialise has been rewarded – it’s brilliant news for the town,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington, a campaign aimed at promoting the town.

“Our entry emphasised the strong sense of community and the many voluntary organisations which improve the local environment, such as the Peace Gardeners, the Friends of Wellington Station and Friends of the Bowring Park.

“We also stressed the importance of the physical enhancements in the town centre, such as the new look market with popular late night openings, shop façade improvements funded through the Telford & Wrekin Pride in Our High Street initiative, better cleanliness, stunning hanging baskets, improved CCTV, new Market Square planters and fun hanging wellies in Crown Street funded by Marches LEP.”

Judges complimented the town’s good communication with residents through Love Wellington social media and website and Wellington Town Council’s newsletter, as well as the many activities and events going on in the town, such as a sell-out ‘James Bond’ weekend hosted by Wellington’s Orbit community-run cinema, which included the Wellington Brass Band playing.

Ms Themans added: “Judges were also impressed as to how businesses work well together in Wellington, using a thriving WhatsApp group, and many putting on themed events and supporting activities, such as a Pumpkin Trail involving over 20 town centre retailers over October Half Term, as well as the ‘shop local’ campaigns and useful directories throughout the pandemic.