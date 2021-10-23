Car fire under investigation

By Sue Austin

Police and Fire investigators were at the scene of a blaze in Wellington.

Emergency services received calls at 1.38am on Saturday (23) to report of a car on fire in Cherry Tree Close.

A fire crew from Wellington along with a fire investigation officer responded and the firefighters brought the fire under control by 2.21am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire also caused smoke damage to the outer side of the adjacent property and that a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots during the operation.

Police were also on scene.

The emergency services have not released the cause of the blaze.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

