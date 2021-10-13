Party award for Labour stalwart from Shropshire

Caitlin, centre, receives the award from Angela Rayner and David Evans

Caitlin Bisknell was presented with the award by the party's deputy leader Angela Rayner and general secretary David Evans at its annual conference at Brighton.

Party chair Dame Margaret Beckett said it was in recognition of Caitlin’s commitment to the party over three decades in High Peak and Buxton.

However, Caitlin – then Caitlin Mason – took her first steps on the political road as a youngster in Wellington, following in the footsteps of her mother, Beryl Mason.

She also took a leaf out of her father Brian Mason’s notebook, working as a reporter for the Telford Journal and the Shropshire Star before moving to Derbyshire.

Caitlin, who lives in Buxton, said: “After so many years campaigning for the Labour Party in The Wrekin and High Peak, to receive this award at conference and to hear the applause all around the packed hall was very special – I still can’t quite believe it. It’s something I will cherish forever.”

During her time in High Peak, Caitlin held various posts in the local party, as well as serving as a councillor on both High Peak Borough and Derbyshire County councils. She was the first woman leader of High Peak Borough Council.