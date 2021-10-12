Interfaith council opens new community base in Wellington

From left, Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of the interfaith council, Councillor Paul Davies, Edmund Thewles, and councillors Amrik Jhawar, Paul Watling, Angela McClements, Lee Carter and Stephen Reynolds

Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council (TWIC) was set up by borough councillor Raj Mehta.

During his term as mayor in 2018, he identified a gap between younger and older people in the borough and set up the Building Bridges project, which would later lead to the foundation of the interfaith council.

It was constituted as a charitable community group in April last year, with the coronavirus crisis already in full effect.

Wellington Mayor Councillor Paul Davies and Oakengates Mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds with others who attended the opening

And now the group has taken over the former Shoe Zone shop in New Street, Wellington, which has been refurbed to become the Interfaith Community Hub.

A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening on Friday, which was attended by councillors, volunteers and members of the community.

The new base will be used to provide emergency food parcels and to give the homeless hot meals, while there will also be a prayer and reflection room and an interfaith youth club will be able to meet there.

The interfaith council, which achieved charity status in July, will also be delivering equality and diversity workshops.

Councillor Mehta, who represents the Horsehay and Lightmoor ward on Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "The Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council was set up to work alongside the diverse communities within the borough, to enhance the unity in our community.

"We believe passionately in fostering an inclusive society where people of different beliefs and faiths can build solid and positive relations.

"We have been working closely within dozens of communities across the area throughout the entire pandemic.

"The Interfaith Community Hub will help all communities come together and improve relationships. It's a dream coming true that I can bring people from all different backgrounds together. We've tapped into communities that never thought they had a voice."

During the pandemic, the group has helped many families.

Since March last year, it has provided around 269,000 meals and handed out 110,000 pieces of fresh fruit with support from the community and Telford & Wrekin Council.

It will also continue providing food parcels from the Leegate Centre, Leegomery, on Saturdays.