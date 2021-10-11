New dementia care centre among latest applications

How the dementia centre could look

Telford & Wrekin Council has received an application to build the new facility on the site of the former Wrekin Endeavour Centre, at North Road in Wellington.

The proposal is to build a new centre with 56 one-bed apartments.

The application also requests permission for parking spaces and gardens to be created as part of the project.

The council will also be asked to consider a proposal for eight new buildings for businesses.

An application shows the buildings, which would be built on land next to GoldenBear Products Ltd, at Hortonwood 40, in Telford, would have feature a total of 24 mixed-use units for businesses across 5,574 square metres.

Under the terms of the application permission is also requested to include 20 electric vehicle charging points in the development.

A firm is also requesting permission for work to extend the operating life of a landfill site

The application for Granville Landfill, on Grange Lane, Redhill, asks for consent to add a landfill gas extraction system and electricity generating plant to the site.

Shropshire Council has also received a number of applications – including one for Oswestry Health Centre.

The application for the Thomas Savin Road building requests permission to install snow guards and replace the external lighting.

The application is required because of the potential impact on a Grade II listed building.

Six apartments will be created in 49 to 51 Church Street, Oswestry under plans to develop the buildings.

Shropshire Council’s planning department is being asked to approve a proposal for the conversion of the rear ground floor, first floor and second floor – as well as the creation of a single storey rear extension as part of the plan.