Stamp, card and coin collectors to descend on fair in Wellington

Telford Stamp and Card Club chairman Richard Camp

The Telford Stamp and Card Club is holding the event at the Belmont Hall between 10am and 2pm.

The club held its first post lockdown meeting in September, after being forced to adapt during the pandemic.

Club chairman Richard Camp said: "When the coronavirus lockdown started last year, stamp fairs shut down because of the lockdown rules which prevented people meeting in numbers and collectors did not wish to risk their health.

"Up until then, there was a healthy number of such fairs across the area – Telford, Shrewsbury, Stafford, Shifnal, Wolverhampton, and many further into the West Midlands.

"It was still possible to buy stamps via the internet or from catalogues, but as condition is very important to collectors, nothing fully replaced being able to look at numbers of examples and pick the one that pleases most.

"More importantly, stamp clubs also had to shut down.

"There are three in Shropshire, plus a postcard club.

"Most clubs meet at least monthly with displays and talks given by members and visiting speakers.

"All this came to an abrupt end and left members with little related to their hobby to fill the time."

He said some stamp collectors began to meet via Zoom or Facebook, but it was never as good as face to face meetings.

The club meets on the second Monday, monthly, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in the Belmont Hall, where it holds four fairs annually.

Members decided to restart the fair this month and it will cater for postcards and coins, as well as stamps and related material.

Free advice and a valuation will be available and those with old collections they no longer want can offer them for sale to the dealers.