Cats found dead may have been deliberately attacked

Tommy one of the cats found dead

The RSPCA has urged people to come forward with information after the bodies of two cats, Tommy and Gus, were found in the same location - by a railway bridge in a park - almost a month apart.

The owners of Tommy, said the family was upset and angry that they may have been deliberately attacked.

Tommy, white and black, and Gus, a black cat with white markings, were both found dead by a railway bridge at the back of a park after briefly going missing from their homes in nearby Clift Crescent, Wellington

RSPCA Inspector Claire Davey said Tommy. found by a member of the public on August 24, had suffered a serious head injury. Gus was found in the same location by another person on September 18. One of his front legs had suffered serious injuries.

Although they were found near a railway line, neither of the injuries are thought to be as a result of either of the cats being hit by a train

Inspector Davey, said: “Tommy and Gus were very young cats with their whole lives ahead of them and both families are understandably distraught about what has happened. Both cats had suffered very serious injuries and at this time we are treating their deaths as unexplained and suspicious. We would urge anyone in the local area who has information about these awful incidents to contact us in confidence as soon as possible.”

Tommy’s owner, Carl Farr, said: “Tommy and Gus, who belonged to my nephew, would rarely leave the street and we had never seen them go anywhere near the railway line; it’s at the back of the park and it’s not an area they went to. We suspect that foul play is involved and we are appealing to local people to come forward and help give us answers.

“Tommy was such a friendly cat, he would literally go up to anyone for a fuss. He also loved his food, so he was never gone for very long. We are totally shocked by what has happened. Like all pets, they were part of our family, and we are extremely upset and also very angry that they may have been deliberately attacked.”