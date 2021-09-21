Views sought on new Wellington housing plans

The site plan for the development

The Wrekin Housing Group, working in partnership with Telford and Wrekin Council, wants to provide 70 new homes for affordable rent, including one and two-bedroom bungalows, one-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom houses.

The plans are to redevelop a site in Glebe Street and High Street.

Members of the public will be able to give their feedback at a public consultation event at Wellington Library on Monday, from 1pm-5pm.

People will be able to view the plans for the site and staff from Wrekin will be on hand to answer any questions.

To view the site layout, proposed housing types and to submit feedback online visit wrekin.com/wellington

The consultation is open until October 1.

Jane Johnson, project manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are committed to building good quality, affordable housing across Telford and Wrekin.

"We believe our plans for Glebe Street and High Street will help meet the housing needs of Wellington and we would encourage everybody to take part in the consultation and have their say.