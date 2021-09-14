Bus talk as history group gets moving again

The event, the group's first since February 2020, is at Wellington Library on September 16 at 7.30pm, and social distancing and a face covering will be required.

Title of the illustrated talk by bus historian Glyn Bowen is "The Shropshire Omnibus Association." Various local bus operators, including Brown's and Cooper's, came together in 1931 to form the association which ran services on two main routes out of Wellington – to Trench and Donnington, and to Oakengates and Wrockwardine Wood, routes also covered by the Midland Red.