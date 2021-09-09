Madcap celebration for theatre club

Wellington

Wellington Theatre Club will be celebrating 50 years at its current home with a special show on September 10 and 11 which will include a "very silly" attempt to sum everything up in five minutes.

The Belfrey Theatre – an early misspelling on literature became permanent – was born in 1971 after a group of enthusiastic members of the theatre company converted the recently-closed Prince's Street School into an auditorium and stage.

It is marking its golden anniversary with a "Belfrey at Fifty" event with shows at 7.30pm both nights

"We, the present members, young and old, are welcoming people to a celebration of those 50 years and a sidelong glance at many of the shows that have graced our stage, including all of the pantomimes and a madcap, very silly, attempt to sum everything up in five minutes," said chairman Brian Hughes.

The first show in the group's new premises was an Edwardian-style music hall staged in October 1971.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

