Olympian Alice, 20, receives warm welcome home from her Telford gymnastics club

Olympian Alice Kinsella receives a welcome home party at Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Wellington, after returning home from Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a Bronze Medal for the Team Final

Alice Kinsella has had a summer like no other after heading to Japan and representing Team GB in the gymnastics competitions.

The 20 year-old was away from her family for around five weeks – the longest she has been away from home, mum Karen said.

Alice won a bronze medal at the postponed summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo when she competed in the team event with Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, and Amelie Morgan.

Despite not managing to qualify for any individual event finals, Alice and her fellow Olympians won the bronze medal in the team final with Alice performing on all four apparatuses – meaning Team GB won their first Olympic team medal in gymnastics in 93 years.

Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Wellington helped Alice celebrate her medal and return to the UK with a party hosted in her honour.

Coaches at the club, including Brett Ince – Alice's coach – took part in a Q&A session with the Olympian to inspire the future generations of the gymnastics clubs.

Alice said arriving in Tokyo was like a dream come true, and that the experience was like nothing else.

"With Covid, it was intense," she said. "Obviously not wanting to catch it, and all the restrictions, but the experience was amazing.

"I personally love having a crowd and having my family in the audience, so it was difficult to have no one. But winning the medal with the team was amazing.

"I went to Tokyo in 2019 for training but then the games were postponed. With the finals we just went out and enjoyed it and it was great. I did have an amazing experience out there but being away for so long it felt good to be home."

Alice's coach, Brett Ince

Alice and her family live in Walsall, and she is the daughter of former footballer Mark Kinsella – who played for Walsall – while her brother, Liam, plays for them currently.

Her mum Karen said the whole experience was unbelievable but she was so proud of her.

"We were very tearful when we finally saw her again, Will and I went to pick her up from the airport" she said. "We hadn't seen her such a long while.

"Alice had to go into a bubble at Lilleshall ten days prior and then she was away for around five weeks. There was a lot of Facetime sessions we were shouting at the TV all the way from home – she probably could have heard us we were so loud."

The 20 year-old said the experience was tough mentally, but she kept telling herself it was for the Olympics.

She said: "With my first trail, it did not go as well as I wanted but I came away from that and learned from it. Then every trial got even better.