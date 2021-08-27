Information sought after car damaged in Wellington

A car has been damaged following a disorder in Wellington on Thursday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder in Wellington on Thursday night.

Officers said that around 5pm a car was damaged after the incident in Victoria Avenue, Wellington.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information.

Those with information should contact Telford CID on 01952 214606 quoting reference 00464_I_26082021, or online under the Tell Us About section www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

