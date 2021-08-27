Flats plan approved for former office building

The Glebe Centre. Photo: Google

Birmingham-based developer Bipin Patel applied for prior approval to convert The Glebe Centre, in Wellington, from the business use class to residential.

Telford and Wrekin Council has given the green-light but one neighbour pointed out that the three-storey building has 21 car parking spaces and is earmarked to become 27 apartments, saying this would lead to “overspill”.

In a report, council planning officers noted that the building, at the corner of Glebe Street and Victoria Road, is less than a quarter-mile from the town’s bus and railway stations, so it is “reasonable” to assume many residents will not use cars.

A planning statement, prepared by Martin Parrish of The Planning Group Ltd on behalf of Mr Patel, said the town centre site had “excellent access to all services including retail, leisure, a railway station and health facilities”.

As an office, the building – which had 1,300 square metres of floorspace across three floors – was “surplus to requirements”, but was desirable location for housing. He added that the current on-site parking was “adequate” and would be retained, along with the bicycle parking area.

The proposal attracted one objection letter, from a resident of John Street, who raised concerns including privacy, the future maintenance of a retaining wall, and parking.

“The plans submitted do not appear to allow adequate parking spaces with only 20 spaces plus one disabled bay for the proposed 27 apartments, which will mean overspill to adjacent public car parks and roads,” the message says.

But, in a report explaining the decision to grant approval, planning officers wrote: “There are 20 car parking spaces on-site, plus one disabled, and provision for cycles.

“It is noted that the site is located within a sustainable location in close proximity to the bus station and train station.