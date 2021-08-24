Flats could be demolished to make way for new homes

The flats that could be demolished

The five complexes stand on a triangular site between Glebe Street, High Street and St John Street, near the town centre.

The Wrekin Housing Group, which owns the homes, says it aims to build new affordable housing there based on community need. It says most tenants of the flats have already been re-homed.

The community benefit society has applied to determine whether prior approval is needed for the demolition. Telford and Wrekin Council will decide at a later date.

Application documents submitted by the housing group show 10 addresses at Glebe Flats, 32 at Nelson Court and 18 at York Flats are earmarked for demolition, along with 28 odd-numbered homes on St John Street and 41 even-numbered addresses on High Street. They add that the demolition work is expected to begin in March 2022 and last just under six months.

A spokesperson said: “We’re seeking to redevelop the site to build affordable housing in the area.

“We are working closely with our tenants at the site, and the vast majority have already been provided with suitable alternative accommodation.

“Our future proposals for this site are being finalised, and we are committed to building new homes and it is our desire to develop this site based on local community need.”

A demolition method statement, prepared by SJ Walchester Ltd, says dust suppression equipment will be used during the demolition process, but the work will be staggered to reduce disruption to surrounding properties.

“The site has been split into three phases,” it says.

“The intention is to demolish the buildings to the centre of the site, leaving the buildings to the perimeter of the site standing in order to create a barrier to any noise/dust generated.”