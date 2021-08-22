Firefighters called to crash in Wellington

One crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Watling Street after receiving reports of the crash at 11.23am on Sunday.
Firefighters made the scene safe and the incident was dealt with by 11.41am.
