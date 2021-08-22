Firefighters called to crash in Wellington

By Lisa O'BrienWellingtonPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters were called to a crash involving two vehicles in Wellington.

One crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Watling Street after receiving reports of the crash at 11.23am on Sunday.

Firefighters made the scene safe and the incident was dealt with by 11.41am.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News