Councillors raise parking concerns over homes plan

The Haygate, Wellington, pictured before its 2019 demoliton.

The Haygate was demolished more than two years ago and Rayners Enterprises Inc proposes building a three-storey block of 11 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom homes in its place.

Wellington Town Council’s Planning Committee objected to the previous plans in June, and did so again after considering redesigned blueprints.

Councillor Graham Cook – whose ward includes the Haygate Road site – said the design was out of keeping with the area, and Councillor Lisa Jinks said providing only one on-site parking space per flat was “insufficient” and would push cars onto nearby streets.

Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision about the plans at a later date.

Cllr Cook said: “The appearance and size of the building does not fit into the framework of the area, not one bit.”

Councillor John Latter said the plans overall were an “improvement, compared to what the first one”, but agreed “18 spaces for 18 flats is not enough”.

Cllr Jinks said: “If you’ve got three adults living in one apartment I think it’s fair to suggest they will need at least one other car.

“Parking is a nightmare down there. If we were to allow this application the overflow parking would simply go onto the streets.”

Councillor Pat Fairclough said the increasing popularity of the Bowring Park, about a quarter-mile west of the site, was contributing to demand for on-street parking spaces.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Paul Harris of Cadsquare Midlands Ltd on behalf of Bromsgrove-based Rayners Enterprises, says the 0.4-acre site “is in a highly sustainable location close to the town centre and close to bus routes” and “within walking distance of Wellington railway station”.