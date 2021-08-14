Men in Shropshire urged to take up free prostate cancer test in Telford

Hundreds of free prostate cancer tests are available thanks to an event organised by the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group which aims to raise awareness of the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

The group, led by chairman Dennis Briggs, is urging men in Shropshire, especially Black and Asian men – who are twice as likely to get diagnosed, to come forward for a simple blood test on September 6.

Volunteer nurses will be there on the day to administer a simple blood test for those aged 40 and over or those with a family history of prostate cancer.

Due to the pandemic, the group haven't been able to hold testing events for 18 months, meaning it is more important than ever for people to come forward and get tested and catch the cancer early, when it is treatable.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK, and the rate for Black and Asian men is one in four.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group, said people need to book a place online to attend the event in Wellington next month.

"We haven't been able to hold an event for 18 months due to the pandemic, the last one was in March 2020 in Madeley," Dennis said. "Usually we hold four a year but this year I decided to just do one big one.

"I've ordered 1,000 tests and so far we have had 93 people sign up so we really want to push this and get others to sign up.

"We are the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group and the main aim of the group is to raise awareness of prostate cancer amongst men. The earlier it's caught the easier it is to treat.

"The last four events we did, we tested 1,200 men and 56 of them had some symptoms. Not all of them will be cancer but they still should go to the doctors to check it out."

Men have their blood taken at the events and will then receive a letter which will either show their results as red, amber or green.

Dennis explained: "The way it works is if they get a red letter they have to go see the doctor immediately and get checked.

"If they get an amber letter they should still get checked properly and a green letter means they should just be aware of symptoms, it's a bit of a warning really. No test is infallible.

"There is no need to be nervous. I have one every year because I had prostate cancer 11 years ago. It's better to get tested then be able to take action.

"We go all over doing lectures and meet a lot of men, many couldn't even say where their prostate is. Our motto is 'get tested, save your life'.

"People have not been able to get doctors appointments the past year really because of Covid so it is vital that anyone with symptoms comes to get tested."

Symptoms include having to get up in the night to go to the toilet, wanting to go excessively frequently, and also having difficulty going.

The tests are free but donations are gratefully received as the group has no regular funding.