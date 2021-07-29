That’s just Grand! Roger is a winner

Grab a Grand winner Roger Martin with the Star’s sales and promotions manager Andy Maxwell

Roger Martin, 73 of Haygate Road in Wellington, is the second winner in the competition – where readers can get their hands on £1,000 simply by texting in.

Mr Martin, who volunteers with the Shropshire Talking Newspaper and is retired after working at MOD Donnington for 30 years, said he was thrilled at finding out he was a winner.

He said: "I was a bit surprised really because I entered the previous two competitions the paper had last month and didn't win a thing. I thought I would have a try with this because you do not have to collect any tokens which is a bit easier."

Mr Martin, who is married to Denise, said he hadn't thought about what he might spend the money on, but added: "My wife may have some ideas!"

A motor mechanic by trade, he is a member of the Morris Minor Owners Club and has a 1952 Morris Minor, which he bought 40 years ago and re-built.