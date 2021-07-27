Picture celebration of "Shropshire" Morris Minor

Martin Robins and his wife Eunice outside their home with their Morris Minor. This picture is used on the cover of the book.

Martin Robins bought the car, GNT 541D, in 2007. It had been originally supplied in 1966 by Ercall Garage in Wellington and had nine previous owners, all from Wellington area, before Mr Robins bought it.

And in 2017 he returned to Wellington to have a picture of the car taken on the Morrisons car park in Wellington, the nearest he could get to the site of the demolished garage.

The little hardback book features pictures of the car – there is no text or captions – taken at various locations which are either picturesque or relevant in some way to the car.

Martin, who lives near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, said: "The first batch were taken at the house where Miles Thomas – later Lord Thomas – once lived. He was the managing director of Morris Motors when the Minor was on the drawing board and later chairman of BOAC.

"The two geniuses behind the Minor car were Miles and Alec Issigonis.

"The second series were taken at the officers’ quarters at RAF Hullavington a mile from my home. During the last war a Squadron Leader based there was billeted at this house. He drove his Singer Le Mans to the camp each day.

"The third series were taken at Charlton Park, Malmesbury, currently occupied by the 21st Earl of Suffolk who inherited the estate in 1941. His father was a bomb disposal expert who was killed detonating a bomb in 1941."