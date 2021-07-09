Long walks and happy marriage key to a long life says Beatrice, 100

Beatrice Walters, from Wellington, pictured celebrating her 100th birthday with her eldest daughter Jean Whitmore

To mark the milestone, Beatrice was joined by a young girl who she cared for while working as a nanny during the Second World War.

Beatrice, who lives in Wellington, celebrated her century on Wednesday – just hours after being discharged from hospital after breaking her foot.

She said life was much better today for most people compared to when she was young.

"People were very poor years ago, people have good lives now," she said.

Beatrice said she still enjoyed knitting, reading and watching tennis, although her stay in hospital had meant she had missed much of Wimbledon.

When she was younger she had been a keen member of a number of walking groups.

Her family had planned a large party with 80 guests at Hadley Park Hotel, but had to postpone it until September due to coronavirus restrictions.

Beatrice was born at The Potteries in Horsehay, and attended Pool Hill School in Dawley, which daughter Jean Whitmore said she had many happy memories of.

"She came back at the start of the war when she was 19 because my grandmother wanted her home for her safety," said Jean.

From 1940 to 1943 she worked as a nanny for Albert and Lily Giles, who kept a number of shops in Wellington and also owned the Majestic ballroom. She looked after the Giles' three daughters, including Mavis who joined her to celebrate her birthday.

While queuing in the Silver Fish chip shop in Tan Bank, she got talking to Fred Walters, a sergeant major who was stationed at nearby Apley Park. They were married in 1942 at All Saints' Church in Wellington, and settled down to married life in Donnington.

Before being called up for military service, Fred had served as a butler at Scotney Castle in Tunbridge Wells, and had also been a servant to King Edward VIII.

The couple brought up two daughters, Jean, now 77, and Susan, who is 71. Fred died in 1981, and Beatrice briefly lived in Little Wenlock following her retirement, before returning to Wellington.