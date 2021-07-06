Crews attend "urgent" call out to Telford flat

Published:

Emergency crews were called to give assistance at a flat in Telford in the early hours.

They went to an address, in Kingshaye Road, Wellington, at about 130am on Tuesday after reports of an "urgent" incident.

Brigade staff attended, but were not required and an ambulance was requested instead.

