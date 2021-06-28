Homes plan for garage site

Peter Morris Cars, Wellington.

Peter Morris Cars Ltd plans to move out of its current Wellington premises and Telford and Wrekin Council has given permission for two and three-bedroom apartments to be built in its place.

Company director Peter Morris said the proposed three-storey design will “sit comfortably with the existing buildings”, which include a 19th century former day hospital on the other side of Wrekin Road.

Town councillors supported the plans, saying the new homes would increase trade in the nearby shopping streets and market.

A design statement, submitted on behalf of Mr Morris by Shrewsbury-based David Humphreys Ltd, said the building would be accessed from Walker Street and have one three-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom flats, served by 25 parking spaces.

“The site is currently in use but the owner is looking to relocate the business to a local commercial area,” it added.

“The Mount”, a Grade II-listed 19th century former day hospital which has since been converted into apartments, sits opposite the sales and service garage at the Haygate Road junction.

“The design of the apartment block replicates some of the buildings found in the centre of Wellington and some features of The Mount,” the design statement said.

“The proposed building has been designed to sit comfortably with the existing buildings and immediate surrounding area.”

Outline permission for the site refit was granted three years ago and the full application was submitted in January.

Wellington Town Council was consulted and discussed the proposal shortly after.

It supported the plans, and its statement said planning committee members were “keen to see the area developed” and were glad “additional housing units were being provided within the town and that there will be additional footfall within Wellington”.