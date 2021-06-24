Historic school plans backed by council

New College Telford, King Street, Wellington.

YMCA Wellington currently provides supported accommodation for up to 40 16-to-25-year-olds at sites around the town.

Jessop Brothers Ltd has applied to redesignate and renovate the New College, on King Street, to provide 28 more one-bedroom units for the charity.

Town mayor Paul Davis said the organisation “has done wonderful things for many young people over the years”, and the refit plans preserve the 110-year-old Grade II-listed neoclassical facade.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Wellington Town Council Planning Committee, which supported the application by a majority.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, submitted on behalf of the Cannock-based developer by architect Steve Faizey says: “The building has, until recently, formed part of a larger site for higher education which is to be redeveloped as part of a separate scheme.

“The building is an important historical asset and is part of the narrative of how the area has evolved over the years. Therefore, a sensitive re-adaptation rather than removal is important.”

Mr Faizey notes that the YMCA’s “transitional housing” model helps vulnerable young people and those threatened with homelessness to “gain positive experience of holding a tenancy”.

Councillor John Latter noted that the plans include 10 parking spaces.

In a regular residential building he said this would not be enough, but, “because of the type of clients that would be using the property, I think this would be adequate”.

Councillor John Alvey said he was “not comfortable” with the number of rooms, saying they looked small and 28 units was “a hell of a lot”.

But Cllr Davis said the rooms earmarked to be divided to form the apartments were roughly the size of Wellington’s own council chamber.

“If this room were split into two I think that would provide ample accommodation to a young person,” he said.

“I think it’s a really good compromise that has been found for the use of that building.

“It preserves the façade, which is in a lot of people’s minds and thoughts, and gives a home to a charity that has been long-established in the town.

“The alternative of losing the development and having it flattened is something that perhaps wouldn’t be tolerated by residents.”

Agreeing with Cllr Davies, committee chairman Giles Luter said: “It’s unfortunate that this kind of facility is still needed in this day and age but unfortunately they are.

“I think it’s a good use of the site and I wish them all the best with this application going forward.”