Inquest opens on man, 59, hit by lorry in Telford

Peter George Taylor, 59, was hit on Holyhead Road, Wellington, on the morning of June 2 this year, suffering severe head injuries.

He was taken by air ambulance to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital, but he died after extensive surgery.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to October 19 at Shirehall.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene on June 2. Mr Taylor, a retired transport manager from Wellington, received specialist trauma care at the scene.