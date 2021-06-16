Legacy roof repairs underway at community centre

Maureen Powell with Earl Patrick and Stephen Handley at Wellington's Belmont Hall

Contractors for house builder Lovell Homes have been at work at Belmont Hall, in New Street, which has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The construction company is funding the work through its Lovell Legacy pot which is used to support community projects when new estates are built.

Centre treasurer Stephen Handley said: "Many thanks to Lovells and New Millennium Scaffolding who are supplying their services free of charge."

“Prior to the pandemic Lovells held an open day regarding its Autumn Park redevelopment. Arising from that the company asked the centre what they could do to help.

“We explained that it would be nice to have our flat roof repaired as we’d experienced youngsters crawling up there.”

“They’ve now got in touch to say they have the green light to proceed.”

“It’s fantastic for them to do this for the community. If we’d had to do it ourselves it would cost us a few thousand pounds.”

Last year the operators successfully attracted a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to carry out improvements to the premises which has been redecorated, new lights installed and the stage refurbished.