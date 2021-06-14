New shop donates funds to baby bank as it celebrates opening

Working together (left-right) Telford Crisis Support Baby Bank co-ordinator Virginia Ritchie, with Newbie & Me owners Aqeel Karim and Ameer Karim, with the mayor of Wellington councillor Paul Davis, at Newbie & Me, Wellington

Hoping to work together to support the local community, the owners of Newbie and Me in Wellington, brothers Aqeel and Karim Ameer, donated £200 to the charity.

This money enabled the baby bank staff to go to the shop and purchase supplies and equipment that they needed for their clients.

Telford Crisis Support operates the baby bank and joined Newbie and Me staff at an open event on Thursday with the Mayor of Wellington, Paul Davis.

Newbie and Me, which also has a store in Crewe and is soon to open one in Leeds, has been open since last summer but hasn't been able to properly celebrate or work with the community due to the restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners are hoping to integrate into the local community and support local causes in Telford.

Erin Aston, co-ordinator at Telford Crisis Support, said: "Newbie and Me donated £200 to the baby bank, which is supported by us at Telford Crisis Support. Our baby bank co-ordinator went out and was able to spend the money on all the supplies we needed.

"It was so generous of them as a shop to support us and allow us to go out and get exactly what we needed. We invited the mayor of Wellington, Paul Davis, along to a sort of shop opening for them. They opened last year but haven't been able to do anything. It's like they're saying, we are here in Telford and hoping to help the community."

Philip Shaw, marketing manager at Newbie and Me, said: "We wanted to support the community and being a baby store, we wanted to help out the baby bank in any way. It is coming up to our first year in Telford but we haven't been able to celebrate properly or start doing things in the community because of the pandemic and lockdowns.

"We donated £200 to the Telford Crisis Support baby bank so they could go out and buy everything they needed for their clients from our shop. We are trying to support that area, baby banks, and also the local community wherever we can.

"Something that we often want to do, is give back to the community in Telford, but haven't really had the full opportunity here yet because of the events of the past year.