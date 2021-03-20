Fifty treks up the Wrekin for children's charity

Ryley McGlynn, aged eight, and his mother Nicola, are walking up the Wrekin 50 times in less than three months to raise money for a charity

Eight-year-old Ryley 'Roo' McGlynn, from Trench, was inspired after the death of famous NHS charity fundraiser Tom Moore and wanted to take on his own challenge for good causes.

His mother Nicola Edwards was touched by his kindness and when he said he wanted to climb up and down the Wrekin, she expected him to set a small target.

"I thought it would just be 10 times or something but he wants to do it 50 times!"

Ryley set himself a target of 50 ascents in three months, and now, a little over a month later, he has reached the halfway point.

He and Nicola have been getting faster too – previous trips up and down would take two hours, but he reached a new personal best on the 25th journey with an ascent of 34 minutes and a total journey of 55 minutes.

It is all for St Christopher's Fellowship, a charity that provides children’s homes, supported housing, fostering and specialist support services, all designed for young people in care, on the edge of care, or leaving care.

Ryley set himself a target of £150 but donations broke that within weeks, and the total has now surpassed £350.

"It's amazing," said Nicola, "I'm so proud of him."