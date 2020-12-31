Wellington retailers get the golden boot

Wellington Mayor Pat Fairclough, left, presents a golden wellington boot award to Donna Thomas of Wool Magic.

They were battling it out in the best-dressed retailer contest, an annual competition run by the town council.

“This is a hotly-contested initiative as every year we award two coveted ‘golden wellington boots’ to the best-dressed shop window and best-dressed Christmas market stall,” said Caroline Mulvihill of the council.

“We did wonder if people would want to take part this year as the pandemic has made trading conditions so difficult, but in actual fact they made even more effort.

“I think retailers have been pleased to have something to look forward to and they have all gone to such an effort with some wonderful festive displays. It was difficult to choose the award winners as there were so many great entries.”

The winning retailers were Donna Thomas of Wool Magic in New Street, with runner-up Karen Wilkinson of the Severn Hospice Shop on Market Square. And in the market stall category the winner was Adrienne Taylor of The Daberhashery.

Mayor of Wellington Councillor Pat Fairclough presented the prizes.

“I'm so impressed with the efforts made by so many of the retailers this year," she said.

"The resilience shown in what has been a difficult year and the fun and festive cheer that they have brought to their shop windows has been inspiring."

Captions

Mayor Pat Fairclough with winner Donna Thomas of Wool Magic

Mayor Pat Fairclough with winner Adrienne Taylor of The Daberhashery in Wellington Market

Mayor Pat Fairclough with runner up Karen Wilkinson of Severn Hospice Shop

