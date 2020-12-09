Boy, 16, among four arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after Telford raid

Officers carried out the warrant at Watling Street in Wellington last Friday, December 4, and arrested a boy, 16, a woman, 43, and two men, 43 and 20, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. All four have since been released under investigation.

A large quantity of drugs, phones and cash was seized from the property.

Sergeant Steve Tandy said: “Our officers work tirelessly to tackle the supply of drugs and drug-related crime throughout the county.

"We ask that members of the public who witness what they believe to be drug dealing or are concerned about suspicious activity contact the police on 101 or contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team."

West Mercia Police is currently running Protect – a campaign aimed at tackling serious and organised crime underpinned by the principles of 'Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare'.

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.