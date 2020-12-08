Socially distanced walk at Telford beauty spot for National Tree Week

Wellington Walkers are Welcome held a tree-spotting walk to mark National Tree Week, among them the group's secretary Naomi Wrighton, right, and committee member Pamela Hill, left

Wellington Walkers are Welcome ventured out to the Dothill Local Nature Reserve on Sunday to spot the wide variety of trees there.

Organiser Naomi Wrighton said: "It went very well, we had a lovely time and we found all the trees we set out to find.

"There are 50 trees that are labelled in Dothill and we found about half of them.

"The one we really liked was the corkscrew willow."

The group is part of the national Walkers are Welcome initiative, and works both to promote the interests of walkers in Wellington, and to promote Wellington to walkers elsewhere.

Organised walking groups are allowed to hold walks with coronavirus restrictions.

Naomi said: "Because it's an organised walk, we're allowed to have up to 30 people, but we've decided to limit it to 15."

Wellington Walkers are Welcome is promoting the Telford T50 50 Mile Trial guidebook – a guide to the new linked-up trail around Telford and Wrekin.