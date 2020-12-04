‘Annoyed’ residents accuse builders of excess noise and damaging trees

By Rob Smith

Ongoing works to support a new housing development have upset nearby residents with reports of noise and damage to green space.

Bill Higgins, who lives close to the construction site of Woodlands Avenue, is not impressed by the associated noise and disruption to green land
Bill Higgins, who lives close to Woodlands Avenue in Wellington, said that elderly residents of Woodlands Avenue have been disrupted by building work on a new Bovis Homes development that is adjacent.

He said that a large trench was dug in the road and fenced off, disrupting traffic, and that nearby trees and green space have been cleared.

"Myself and other residents are quite annoyed at the way they're building," he said.

"They've built it very, very close to other people's bungalows, they've chopped down trees.

Mr Higgins said the new homes are "too close" to the existing houses and will impact the views from those homes

"A lot of the people living there are elderly, they're stuck inside with this Covid-19.

"It's like being forced to listen to [construction noise], people aren't getting sleep at night.

"They're not interested in the people living next to the site."

A Bovis Homes spokesperson said: "We apologise for any disruption this work is causing. A groundworks contractor is carrying out road and sewer work for residents on Woodlands Avenue, under a Section 50 licence approved and granted by Telford and Wrekin Council.

"The closed section is fully fenced off, but footpaths remain open and we hope to complete the work soon."

