Walnut rolls in to town centre

Karen Lee of The Walnut in Wellington.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response of local people to our restaurant despite such a challenging year so when we were approached about moving to the centre of Wellington we could see the potential immediately,” said Karen Lee, owner of The Walnut.

“The new two-storey premises is good news for us, our customers and the town as it provides the perfect space for functions, weddings and classes and enhances the evening offer of Wellington.

“Being closer to the centre of town also means improved links to the railway line, allowing us to easily attract diners from a wider radius.”

Karen said that lockdown had highlighted the need for spaces where people could meet safely and socialise and she had therefore linked up with artists Hannah Broadhead and Robert Bowers who will be displaying their work for sale and creating a range of classes.

Hannah said: "It is a wonderful chance to share techniques and processes with a range of courses that will enable people’s passion for art and crafts to be explored. It will also be a great opportunity to exhibit in such a beautiful setting and place, bringing art to the people of Wellington.”