Justice panel to discuss alleged hate crime involving Wellington school pupils

Charlton School, Wellington. Photo: Google Maps

West Mercia Police are treating the attack involving pupils from the Charlton School in Wellington as a hate crime.

The victim is a member of the Sikh community.

A neighbourhood justice panel is scheduled to meet later this month, when police and members of the community will discuss potential next steps.

A video of the attack was circulated widely online, prompting outrage locally and nationally.

It did not occur during school hours.

A statement shared this week by the Sikh Press Assocation, on behalf of the Telford Sikh community, said: "The family and Sikh community have been greatly humbled by the outpouring of emotion from across the world.

"Racist bullying of any Sikh child cuts us all deeply and watching the video made many of us remember our own, often identical, experiences.

"The family continue to ask for privacy. They do not wish for any protests in their son's name as this would only elongate the incident for them and prevent their son from moving on.

"Likewise, they have not received, nor do they wish to receive any financial donations – there are no official channels collecting funds on their behalf. This isn't about money.

"We thank the solidarity and support shown from across the Sikh Panth. There is no limit to the power of the people."