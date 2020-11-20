New Telford chicken restaurant adapts to lockdown trading

Telford & Wrekin's mayor Amrik Jhawar on the opening night with Omar (left) and Abu Javed, the sibling managers of the new restaurant

Pepe's opened a store in Bridge Road, Wellington, earlier this month and in light of the Government's announcement of a second English coronavirus lockdown, had to move to a new way of trading.

Vik Dosanjh, on behalf of Pepe's, said: "The grand opening was a huge success and opening day to the public proved to be very successful with many customers placing orders as we implemented a phone-in and collection-only service due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Reception has been great, the team have really enjoyed serving the people of Wellington. Despite the lockdown it's been very busy and a lot of people have been enjoying the food, so much so that we are starting to see regulars.