Firefighters tackle blaze in Wellington college's chemistry department

A smoke alarm was raised at the chemistry department at Wrekin College in Wellington, shortly before 7am today.
Firefighters from Wellington and Telford used breathing apparatus and a hose to extinguish the fire, which involved electrical equipment and a chemistry work bench.
A spokesman for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the smoke alarm was triggered automatically, and that there was nobody in the classroom when firefighters arrived.
The college has been approached for comment.